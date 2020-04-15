Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,928 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.41.

Shares of TXN opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average is $121.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.