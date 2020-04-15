Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 33,168 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 33,168 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

