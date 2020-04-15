Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

