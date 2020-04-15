IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,114 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NYSE HOG opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

