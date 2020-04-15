Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,461,000 after buying an additional 1,843,378 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,615,000 after buying an additional 1,778,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,517,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,820,000 after buying an additional 1,570,945 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.85.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

