Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

