IMA Wealth Inc. Has $83,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $314.14 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.70. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.