-$1.34 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) will report earnings per share of ($1.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the lowest is ($1.50). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 144.62% and a negative net margin of 1,211.53%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,100.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $25,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $138,317 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $270.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

