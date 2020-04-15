Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.30% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $298.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

