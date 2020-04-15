-$0.07 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

VBIV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

VBIV stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 987,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 556,628 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.