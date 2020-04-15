Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $395.88

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $395.88 and last traded at $393.87, with a volume of 6097559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $370.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

