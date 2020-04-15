Zacks: ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $1.10 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ReneSola an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE:SOL opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ReneSola will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 679,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $699,534.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.