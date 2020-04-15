-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.11). Quotient Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.64 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Quotient Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QUOT. Bank of America raised Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at $162,866.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,619 shares in the company, valued at $212,419.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,050. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $584.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

