Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

