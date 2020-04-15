Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,941,000 after purchasing an additional 151,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after buying an additional 487,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,604,000 after buying an additional 67,012 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after buying an additional 1,366,352 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,435,000 after buying an additional 239,856 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

