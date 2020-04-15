S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $322.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.75.

NYSE SPGI opened at $277.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.58 and its 200-day moving average is $266.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

