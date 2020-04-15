Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 476,846 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $191,881.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

