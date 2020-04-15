Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after buying an additional 303,938 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,836,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

