Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys New Stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 322,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Brigham Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNRL. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In other news, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult purchased 10,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $581.39 million and a PE ratio of 18.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

