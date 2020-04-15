Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Inseego by 3,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inseego by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 86,996 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 7,353.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 83,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

INSG opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.05. Inseego Corp has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inseego Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

