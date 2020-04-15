Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at MKM Partners

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

