Wedbush Comments on Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,250.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.