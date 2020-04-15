Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.06.

ILMN opened at $297.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.15 and a 200 day moving average of $299.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 14.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $148,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,163 shares of company stock worth $2,625,323. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

