Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 703,524 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 456,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

