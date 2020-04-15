505 Shares in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,619,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $332.76 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.08 and a 1-year high of $542.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.