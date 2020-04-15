Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Gartner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,510,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.49. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

