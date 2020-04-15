Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 5,300 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Getty Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Getty Realty by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.05%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,377,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,087 over the last 90 days. 19.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

