Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,851,000 after buying an additional 176,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 679.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 171,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,714,000 after buying an additional 149,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC stock opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

