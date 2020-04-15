12,135 Shares in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD).

