Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

