Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Stock Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Tobam bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $460.02 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

