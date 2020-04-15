Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 518.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $641,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

