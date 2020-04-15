Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 650,000 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in NIO by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in NIO by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.14.

Shares of NIO opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

