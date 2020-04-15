PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 30.5% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 126,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

