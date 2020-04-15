Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $847,000 Stock Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 21.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $53,804,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,762,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $761,103.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,344.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.94. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

