Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 11,771 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Ardmore Shipping worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 232,100 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 632,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 295,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 33,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 98,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

ASC opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.20. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

