Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after buying an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after purchasing an additional 890,787 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,345 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $77,549,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after purchasing an additional 806,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $976,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 282,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,142,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 931,057 shares of company stock valued at $108,488,253 in the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $141.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,773.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $164.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.