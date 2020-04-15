Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

NYSE CMI opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

