Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.55 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.