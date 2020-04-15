Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,603,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 622.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 706,460 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after purchasing an additional 279,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,178,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,200,000 after purchasing an additional 181,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.