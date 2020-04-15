Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

