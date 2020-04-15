Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 61,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 71.4% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 58.6% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

