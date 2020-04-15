Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,241,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903,722 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $73,321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,845,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

