Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

NYSE CLX opened at $194.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.32 and its 200 day moving average is $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.