Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 106,132 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

