Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $356.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.33.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

