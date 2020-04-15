Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $963,000 Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in KLA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock opened at $161.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.22. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.