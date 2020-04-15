Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,175,000 after acquiring an additional 372,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.85.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.