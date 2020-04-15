Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,403,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $150.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $585,440.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,954 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

