Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in SYSCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 110,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 2,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

NYSE SYY opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

